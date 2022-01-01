Go
Toast

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville

Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!

5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basic Beach
Acai, coconut chia granola, blueberries, pineapple, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle
Electric Flamingo
Coconut, blue majik, pitaya, honey oat granola, goji berries, flaxseed, kiwi, raspberries, honey drizzle
Humble Bowl$10.09
Half-Pint$8.09
Post Workout
Açaí, blue majik, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, dark chocolate sea salt granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle
Ain't Chia Beaut
Vanilla bean chia pudding, coconut, blue majik, matcha green tea, coconut chia granola, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, bananas, strawberries, almond butter drizzle
Galactic Unicorn
Blue majik, Pitaya, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, dark chocolate sea salt granola, bananas, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle
Heavenly Bowl$12.09
Gamma
Raspberry pomegranate, blue majik, acai, blueberry flaxgranola, slivered almonds, cacao nibs, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle
Uncalled Four
Matcha green tea, acai, pitaya, blue majik, blueberry flax granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes, almond butter drizzle
See full menu

Location

5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105

Albertville MN

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hen & The Hog

No reviews yet

The Hen & The Hog is an all-day eatery serving scratch-made, elevated comfort food in a warm, inviting & friendly atmosphere.
We look forward to serving you!

Big Bore Barbecue Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Rockwoods MN

No reviews yet

Bar, Restaurant, Event Center, & Catering

Drake O'Neill's

No reviews yet

Irish American Pub. Locally owned and operated. Fresh food and a friendly face. Slainte!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston