Cloud Red

Your Neighborhood Social House.

4488 North Oakland Avenue

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dipping sauce on side (Vegetarian)
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Cilantro crema, jicama salsa, queso fresco, avocado, cabbage, microgreens on 2 tortillas (GF)
Po'Boy - CHICKEN$13.00
Panko breaded chicken, cilantro, cucumber, spicy sauce, daikon, carrot
Gee's Curry Chicken Taco$8.00
Sautéed curry chicken breast, avocado, onion, tomato, garlic cream, pea greens, lettuce, flour tortilla. *gluten free with corn tortillas ***Contains Worcestershire which has anchovies- fish allergy***
Spring Roll - TOFU$13.00
Simple Soyman grilled herb tofu, 10 herbs & vegetables, rice paper, served with 1 peanut & 1 sweet & sour sauce on side (GF/Vegan)
Steak SANDWICH$13.00
Ney's Farm grilled steak, chimichurri, garlic aioli, tomato, arugula, crispy onion, pea sprouts.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rosy's Samosas$10.00
Potatoes, peas, Indian spices, chili-coriander chutney, tamarind, cilantro, scallions, microgreens & yogurt. *Vegan without yogurt
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Jalapeno aioli*, burnt honey, pickled onion, lemon goat cheese mousse, bread crumbs, microgreens (Vegetarian).
Nachos$14.00
Homemade chips, pulled pork, 3 cheeses, cilantro crema, jicama salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro (GF)
Location

4488 North Oakland Avenue

Shorewood WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

