Go
Toast

Cloud9 Bar & Grill

Cloud 9 Bar & Grill strives to be the premier sports theme restaurant in the neighborhood. We combine menu selection, atmosphere, ambiance, and service to create a sense of "place" in order to reach our goal of over-all value in dining/entertainment area

9721 Sawmill Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

9721 Sawmill Road

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Azteca Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Joe's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Shortys Pizza

No reviews yet

Best Wings & Pizza In Powell!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston