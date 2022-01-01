Go
Toast

Cloud and Spirits

New American Cuisine with Korean Influence

795 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hamachi Crudo$19.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Yuzu Olive Oil, Sea Bean, Ikura, Fire Roasted Sun Dried Tomato
Suan La Duck Wonton$21.00
Duck Confit, Tamarind, Pickle Mustard Green, Shoyu Broth, Szechuan Cumin Crisp
Sweet Potato Croquette$13.00
Okinawan Sweet Potato, Shallot, Lap Cheong Sausage, Fried Garlic, Sweet Soy Glaze, Seasoned House QP
Winter Baby Greens$15.00
Baby Kale, Black Currant JaJang Vinaigrette, Persimmon, Green Papaya, Dried Cranberry, Walnut
Xi'an Street Noodle$16.00
Fresh Egg Pappardelle, Sesame Peanut, Baby Watercress, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, House Made Cumin Chili Crisp
Southern Fried Shoyu Chicken$21.00
House Soy Marinated Chicken Thigh, Sesame, Chili Oil, Nori, Double Fried, Black Garlic Honey Mayo
Mushroom Ravioli$18.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Fried Shitake Mushroom, Cured Duck Yolk Cream Sauce, Truffle Oil
JaJang Flatbread$15.00
See full menu

Location

795 Main Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Naco Taco

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Trillium Summer Kitchen. Enjoy full lunch and dinner menus, delivered contactless to your table, each Thursday - Friday, 12 PM - 7 PM. Naco Taco will be serving scratch-made tacos and tortas every Thursday and Friday throughout the entire Summer! To learn more about curbside pickup and on-site service please read our FAQs at trilliumbrewing.com.

Patty Chen's Dumpling Room

No reviews yet

Best Dumplings in Cambridge. We're right in the middle of Central Square!

Mariposa Bakery

No reviews yet

Mariposa Bakery takes pride in their homemade baked goods, freshly made to order sandwiches (on their very own breads), fair trade and organic products (coffee, tea, soda, etc), green products and practices, and the regulars who make all worth it!

Pepper Skys

No reviews yet

Thai go-to at Central Square dispensing curries & more in a simple setting for eat-in or takeout.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston