Cloud and Spirits

Naco Taco

Welcome to the Trillium Summer Kitchen. Enjoy full lunch and dinner menus, delivered contactless to your table, each Thursday - Friday, 12 PM - 7 PM. Naco Taco will be serving scratch-made tacos and tortas every Thursday and Friday throughout the entire Summer! To learn more about curbside pickup and on-site service please read our FAQs at trilliumbrewing.com.

