Clouds Durham
In October 2016, Clouds Brewing opened our third location in Durham’s Brightleaf Square. We have German inspired beer and Mexican inspired food, with 50 taps on tap including 30 of our own Clouds beer
905 West Main Street
Location
Durham NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
