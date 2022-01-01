Go
Clouds Durham

In October 2016, Clouds Brewing opened our third location in Durham’s Brightleaf Square. We have German inspired beer and Mexican inspired food, with 50 taps on tap including 30 of our own Clouds beer

905 West Main Street

Popular Items

Hawaiian Burger$16.00
1/2 pound ground chuck, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, pineapple mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion, on a Hawaiian bun.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tossed in Mauricio's hot sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Caesar Salad Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken tossed with parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, and romaine lettuce in a flour tortilla.
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
Signature peanut butter pie with a chocolate cookie crumb crust.
Side House Salad$5.00
Lettuce, with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Caesar, Chipotle Caesar, Chipotle Ranch, or Honey Mustard
Cauliflower Bites$8.00
Buffalo breaded cauliflower served with ranch dressing
Traditional Burger$13.00
Ground beef topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.00
Chicken, white cheddar cheese, bacon, pesto mayo, tomato, and lettuce on a grilled hoagie roll.
Giant Pretzel$10.00
Served with beer cheese and spicy mustard, add extra beer cheese for $1.50
Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Location

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
