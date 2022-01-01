Clouds Raleigh
headquartered in the growing Triangle region in North Carolina, Clouds Brewing has brought great food and great beer to the region since 2015. With two full-service restaurants in Downtown Raleigh and Downtown Durham, Clouds Brewing operates a 15-bbl, 1000 bbl/year brewhouse in North Raleigh just inside the beltline. Originally founded as “German Inspired, American Made” beer, Clouds Brewing has been dedicated to bringing you a variety of beers in far-ranging styles. From an assortment of year-round beers as well as newer, popular options and seasonal favorites.
126 N West St
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
