Clouds Raleigh

headquartered in the growing Triangle region in North Carolina, Clouds Brewing has brought great food and great beer to the region since 2015. With two full-service restaurants in Downtown Raleigh and Downtown Durham, Clouds Brewing operates a 15-bbl, 1000 bbl/year brewhouse in North Raleigh just inside the beltline. Originally founded as “German Inspired, American Made” beer, Clouds Brewing has been dedicated to bringing you a variety of beers in far-ranging styles. From an assortment of year-round beers as well as newer, popular options and seasonal favorites.

126 N West St

Grilled Salmon$17.00
Salmon topped with honey garlic sauce, served with vegetables and jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
126 N West St

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
