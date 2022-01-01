Go
Toast

Clove Indian cuisine & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUTTER NAAN$3.00
CHICKEN BIRYANI$15.00
CLOVE GARDEN SALAD-INDIAN SALAD$6.00
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA (CHEF SPECIAL)$16.00
NAAN$3.00
TAJ MAHAL
Taj Mahal Beer
LAMB SAMOSA (2 PEICES)$8.00
See full menu

Location

7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0250

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

310 Nutrition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ will serve a genuine Korean BBQ experience in a to-go box.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston