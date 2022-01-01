Clove
Come in and enjoy!
45965 Regal Plaza
Popular Items
Location
45965 Regal Plaza
Sterling VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
Come in and Enjoy
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
Toosso is an urban way of experiencing the traditional tastes of Pakistan.
Delia's Sterling
Come in and enjoy!
Saffron House of Kabob
Come in and enjoy!