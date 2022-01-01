Go
Toast

Clove

Come in and enjoy!

45965 Regal Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Goat Karahi (Bone-in)$23.99
Traditionally cooked diced goat with spices, herbs & tomatoes served with naan
Butter Chicken$17.99
Fresh chicken cooked in our special butter sauce & served with naan
Qeema Paratha$5.99
Thick flat bread hand rolled with oil, filled with ground chicken and sliced onions, made in clay oven
See full menu

Location

45965 Regal Plaza

Sterling VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

No reviews yet

Toosso is an urban way of experiencing the traditional tastes of Pakistan.

Delia's Sterling

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saffron House of Kabob

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston