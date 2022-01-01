Go
Toast

Clover Bees

Indian fusion.

4550 Meridian Street North\nUnit C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nawabi Mutton Biriyani$14.99
Tender lamb with bone steam pressured to melting soft with long grain rice with and enriched with dry nuts /
See full menu

Location

4550 Meridian Street North\nUnit C

Huntsville AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vujee Vegan

No reviews yet

Vujee Vegan is a fast and comfort food kitchen serving 100% vegan and plant-based food. Vujee Vegan is so excited for the opportunity to feed the community and dispel the myth that vegan and plant-based food is boring and limited to only salads and baked potatoes. One thing about Vujee Vegan inspired meals is that it is not only meant for those who are strictly vegan but also for those who desire to decrease their meat intake and for the curious consumer interested in trying the plant-based lifestyle.

Bo's Best Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mario's Five Points

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canadian Bakin

No reviews yet

Bagels. Breads. Carbs.
Canadian Bakin serves up quality craft coffee, freshly baked hand-rolled bagels, artisan breads, and stacked bagel sandos in downtown Huntsville, AL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston