Caesar salad in Clover

Clover restaurants
Clover restaurants that serve caesar salad

Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway

3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie

Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie

312 Bulkhead Way, Lake Wylie

Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$7.50
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
CAESAR SALAD W/Gr CHICKEN$11.00
All Caesar Salads Served with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Side Caesar salad$4.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing. Caesar is Std
More about Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie

