Chicken wraps in Clover
Clover restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway
Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway
3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
More about Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie
312 Bulkhead Way, Lake Wylie
|PLAIN GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.00
House grilled chicken, Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of a flour or wheat wrap.
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$8.75
House Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing on your choice of a Flour or Wheat wrap.
|GRILLED CHICKEN BLT WRAP
|$9.25
House Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise on your choice of a Flour or Wheat wrap