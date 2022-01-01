Clover Sports & Leisure
Come in and enjoy!
722 W Grand Ave
Location
722 W Grand Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Saint Lou's Assembly
Come in and enjoy!
One Off Hospitality Gift Card
There’s always a seat at the table for genuine hospitality –
a sense that no matter where you’re dining or drinking, you’re completely at home. That’s the driving force behind what our people do every day.
Our collective of restaurants include avec, Blackbird, Big Star (Wicker Park and Wrigleyville), Café Cancale, Dove's Luncheonette, Pacific Standard Time, Publican Quality Bread, Publican Quality Meats, The Publican, The Laurel Room and The Violet Hour.
Boqueria
Come in and enjoy!
Lyra Fulton Market
Modern Greek cuisine highlighting fresh seafood, sustainable proteins, and local vegetables, with a focus on whole ingredients and from-scratch fare. Charcoal and wood burning grills will impart unique and rustic flavors, while the open flames will deliver visual value.