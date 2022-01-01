Go
Toast

Clover Sports & Leisure

Come in and enjoy!

722 W Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Location

722 W Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint Lou's Assembly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Off Hospitality Gift Card

No reviews yet

There’s always a seat at the table for genuine hospitality –
a sense that no matter where you’re dining or drinking, you’re completely at home. That’s the driving force behind what our people do every day.
Our collective of restaurants include avec, Blackbird, Big Star (Wicker Park and Wrigleyville), Café Cancale, Dove's Luncheonette, Pacific Standard Time, Publican Quality Bread, Publican Quality Meats, The Publican, The Laurel Room and The Violet Hour.

Boqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lyra Fulton Market

No reviews yet

Modern Greek cuisine highlighting fresh seafood, sustainable proteins, and local vegetables, with a focus on whole ingredients and from-scratch fare. Charcoal and wood burning grills will impart unique and rustic flavors, while the open flames will deliver visual value.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston