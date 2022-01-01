Go
Cloverleaf Restaurant South

Breakfast served all day!
Call us for our daily specials 812-650-1017

325 E Winslow Rd • $

Avg 4.9 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Workingmans$5.99
Your choice of breakfast meat, one egg (any style), golden hash browns and half order of biscuits and gravy
(5) Meat Choice w/ Pancake or French Toast$6.79
Your choice of breakfast meat with two pancakes or french toast
French Toast$2.99
Choose betweem two slices or full order
One Egg$0.79
Any style
Side Dish Choice$1.79
Choose one
(2) Any Omlet$8.29
Your choice of any omlet with hash browns and toast
Fountain Drink$2.29
Tenderloin Sandwich$4.49
Choice of grilled or breaded
Meat Choice$2.49
Choice of breakfast meat
(1) Biscuits and Gravy$6.29
Full order of biscuits and gravy served with golden brown hash browns
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

325 E Winslow Rd

Bloomington IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
