Cloverleaf Sports Bar and Grill - 1240 Hollis St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1240 Hollis St, Bremerton WA 98310
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pericorn Restaurant and Bar - 5769 State Highway 303
No Reviews
5769 State Highway 303 Bremerton, WA 98311
View restaurant