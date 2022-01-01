Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve cake

Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shanghai Rice Cake$13.00
Crispy Rice Cake$9.00
More about Spicy J's
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Tiramisu

Pepperoni Pizza

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Enchiladas

Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston