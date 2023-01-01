Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shredded Chicken Burrito Compuesto$0.00
Rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream with enchilada sauce on the side
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Batter Up Pancakes CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER) - CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER)

1610 Herndon Ave,, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Chili Burrito$19.99
Flour Tortilla Stuffed With 2 Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheese Top with Avocado
More about Batter Up Pancakes CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER) - CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER)

