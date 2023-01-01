Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis

408 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.4 (4913 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan$24.99
Breaded, house marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese.
More about DiCicco's Italian Restaurant - Clovis
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Tender chicken breast lightly seasoned with Italian bread crumbs, topped with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Family Chicken Parmesan - Half Tray$95.00
Tender chicken breast lightly seasoned
with Italian bread crumbs, topped with
Russo’s homemade marinara sauce, and
Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served on
freshly prepared spaghetti. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

