Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Butterfish (Clovis)

1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$11.50
Chicken, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Shaved Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Edamame, Cilantro, Chili Mandarins, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Crispy Onions
More about Butterfish (Clovis)
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quesadillas

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Teriyaki

Egg Rolls

Tacos

Flautas

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston