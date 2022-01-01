Chicken salad in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken salad
Butterfish (Clovis)
1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Chicken, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Shaved Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Edamame, Cilantro, Chili Mandarins, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Crispy Onions
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
West Coast Sourdough
1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing