Chicken sandwiches in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken - Sandwich$13.00
Homemade Garlic Aoili, Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Boneless Wings Tossed In Nashville Seasoning, and Pickles
More about Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Turlock

