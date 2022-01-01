Chicken sandwiches in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
More about Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis
|Nashville Chicken - Sandwich
|$13.00
Homemade Garlic Aoili, Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Boneless Wings Tossed In Nashville Seasoning, and Pickles
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara
sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin
mozzarella.
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$12.00
Flamed-grilled chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, Portabella mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella.