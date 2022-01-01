Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Clovis
/
Clovis
/
Chicken Wraps
Clovis restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Spicy J's
165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
No reviews yet
Cantonese Chicken Lettuce Wraps
$11.00
More about Spicy J's
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis
No reviews yet
South Western Chicken Wrap
$16.50
More about Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
More near Clovis to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
