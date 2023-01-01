Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$13.99
(Choice of Ranchero or Green Tomatillo Sauce) Corn tortilla strips mixed with eggs. Served with choice of Tortillas, Rice & Beans, or Home-style Potatoes
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.99
Fried corn tortillas cooked with salsa, onion, and cilantro, topped with cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco. Can be made with or without eggs. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes and choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

