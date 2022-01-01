Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve chimichangas

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada. Served with rice & beans
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A LA CARTE CHIMICHANGA$7.00
Chimichanga$13.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

