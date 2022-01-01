Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve cobb salad

Riley's Brew Pub image

 

Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy

2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tri-Tip Cobb Salad$18.00
Chopped romaine, tri-tip, mixed greens, bacon, egg, dry blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave

1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Cheesecake

Boneless Wings

Pepperoni Pizza

Greek Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston