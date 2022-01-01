Cobb salad in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve cobb salad
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis
|Tri-Tip Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Chopped romaine, tri-tip, mixed greens, bacon, egg, dry blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave
West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave
1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing