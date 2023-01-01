Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry chicken in
Clovis
/
Clovis
/
Curry Chicken
Clovis restaurants that serve curry chicken
Spicy J's
165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken
$17.00
More about Spicy J's
Ramen Hayashi - Clovis
1755 Herndon Avenue, Clovis
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl(Donburi)
$13.00
More about Ramen Hayashi - Clovis
Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis
Chicken Teriyaki
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Soup
Edamame
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Sandwiches
Carne Asada
Chicken Burritos
More near Clovis to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Porterville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1123 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1290 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston