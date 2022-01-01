Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
Riley's Brew Pub image

 

Riley's Brew Pub

2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Blta$16.50
Herb marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, pesto mayonnaise, arugula, tomato, avocado, on a Kaiser bun
More about Riley's Brew Pub
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

