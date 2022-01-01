Huevos rancheros in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Two eggs over easy on a corn tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with choice of Tortillas, Rice & Beans, or Home-style Potatoes
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Two eggs over a corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)