Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Two eggs over easy on a corn tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with choice of Tortillas, Rice & Beans, or Home-style Potatoes
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Two eggs over a corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Carne Asada

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chimichangas

Tostadas

Chile Relleno

Salmon

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston