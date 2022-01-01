Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Riley's Brew Pub image

 

Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy

2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Mac & Cheese$9.50
Braised Pork Shank/ Mac & Cheese$23.00
More about Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave

1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
Mac & Cheese Platter (10+Servings)$54.90
A delightful platter of 10 servings of our Mac & Cheese - a creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave

