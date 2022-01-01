Mac and cheese in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
|Braised Pork Shank/ Mac & Cheese
|$23.00
West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave
West Coast Sourdough - Clovis - 1610 Herndon Ave
1610 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$6.99
Everyone's favorite! Fresh white cheddar Mac & Cheese served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
|Mac & Cheese Platter (10+Servings)
|$54.90
A delightful platter of 10 servings of our Mac & Cheese - a creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!