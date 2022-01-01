Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings

255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich - Sandwich$13.00
DoughBoys Red Sauce, Meatballs, Topped With Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend
Veggie Meatball - Sandwich$13.00
DoughBoys Red Sauce, Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Meatballs, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions
More about Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Homemade beef and veal Italian meatballs, Russo's Chianti-braised meat sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Egg Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Flautas

Wontons

Chips And Salsa

Tiramisu

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston