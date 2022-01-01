Meatball subs in Clovis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dough Boys Pizzeria - Pies, Pints & Wings
255 N Clovis Ave # 115, Clovis
|Meatball Sandwich - Sandwich
|$13.00
DoughBoys Red Sauce, Meatballs, Topped With Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend
|Veggie Meatball - Sandwich
|$13.00
DoughBoys Red Sauce, Fresh Grated Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese Blend, Meatballs, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions