Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.99
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
More about Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$13.99
Ground beef, our chile con queso and melted jack and cheddar cheeses over crispy tortilla chips. Topped with olives.
(Our Ground Beef is cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for maximum flavor)
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
Banner pic

 

Press Box Sports Grill

1785 East Herndon, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Poke Nachos$14.25
Chicken Nachos$14.25
More about Press Box Sports Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Chicken Noodles

Meatball Subs

Chili

Egg Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Edamame

Enchiladas

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston