Nachos in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve nachos
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis
|Nachos
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
|Nachos
|$13.99
Ground beef, our chile con queso and melted jack and cheddar cheeses over crispy tortilla chips. Topped with olives.
(Our Ground Beef is cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for maximum flavor)
Press Box Sports Grill
1785 East Herndon, Clovis
|Ahi Poke Nachos
|$14.25
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.25