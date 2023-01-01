Pancakes in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve pancakes
1610 Herndon Ave,, Clovis
|Protein Pancakes
|$0.00
Each Protein Pancake is Made with Nutrishop's Multi- Source PROTEIN SYNTHESIS 7 (Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Casein Protein) Delivering 30g of Protein Per Serving, Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 0% No-Fat Greek Yogurt, Milk, Pure Cinnamon Powder, Real Vanilla Extract, Egg Whites, and Olive Oil
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake
|$8.99
|Kids Pancake & 1 Egg
|$10.99