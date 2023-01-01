Prosciutto in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve prosciutto
Batter Up Pancakes CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER) - CLOVIS location at (HERNDON/FOWLER)
1610 Herndon Ave,, Clovis
|Caprese w/ Prosciutto Omelet
|$19.99
Omelet Served Flat with Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Scallions, Mozzarella & Jack Cheese Choice of Prosciutto
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace
1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Prosciutto & Truffle Burrata Sandwich
|$14.00
Prosciutto di Parma and black truffle burrata topped with fresh arugula and drizzled with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|12" Cauliflower Crust - Prosciutto & Fig
|$0.00
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
|16" Truffle Burrata & Prosciutto
|$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.