Quesadillas in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
Clovis restaurants that serve quesadillas

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis

1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Single Quesadilla Meal$11.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00. Served with rice & beans
Double Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$13.99
A LA CARTE QUESADILLA$4.99
Press Box Sports Grill

1785 East Herndon, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
