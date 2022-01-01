Quesadillas in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
1420 Clovis Ave, Clovis
|Single Quesadilla Meal
|$11.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00. Served with rice & beans
|Double Quesadilla
|$9.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
|QUESADILLAS
|$13.99
|A LA CARTE QUESADILLA
|$4.99
Press Box Sports Grill
1785 East Herndon, Clovis
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95