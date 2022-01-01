Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Shrimp Salad$16.00
More about Spicy J's
Main pic

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$15.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Cheesecake

Fajitas

Chicken Wraps

Huevos Rancheros

Bleu Burgers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston