Shrimp salad in
Clovis
/
Clovis
/
Shrimp Salad
Clovis restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Spicy J's
165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno
No reviews yet
Crunchy Shrimp Salad
$16.00
More about Spicy J's
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave
1125 Shaw Ave, Clovis
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad
$15.99
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis - 1125 Shaw Ave
