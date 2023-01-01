Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

 

Ramen Hayashi - Clovis

1755 Herndon Avenue, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$11.00
Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab
More about Ramen Hayashi - Clovis
Banner pic

 

Ramen Hayashi (Old) - Clovis

1755 HERNDON AVE STE102, CLOVIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab$11.00
Deep fried jumbo soft-shell crab
More about Ramen Hayashi (Old) - Clovis

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Chicken Curry

Chile Relleno

Prosciutto

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Teriyaki

Cake

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1298 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston