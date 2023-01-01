Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Clovis

Clovis restaurants
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Clovis restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Riley's Brew Pub image

 

Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy

2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI AND CHICKEN MEATBALLS$16.00
Fresh marinara sauce, basil, parmesan, ricotta
More about Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace

