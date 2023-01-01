Spaghetti and meatballs in Clovis
Riley's Brew Pub - 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy
2764 Owens Mountain Pkwy, Clovis
|SPAGHETTI AND CHICKEN MEATBALLS
|$16.00
Fresh marinara sauce, basil, parmesan, ricotta
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Windmill Marketplace
1845 Herndon Ave, Clovis
|Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage
|$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray
|$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.