Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Spicy J's image

 

Spicy J's

165 Paseo Del Centro, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Spring Roll$8.50
More about Spicy J's
Item pic

 

Pete's Teriyaki-Clovis - Herndon and Willow

605 West Herndon Avenue, Clovis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Egg Rolls$6.95
5 pieces
More about Pete's Teriyaki-Clovis - Herndon and Willow

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Carne Asada

Pepperoni Pizza

Flan

Cheesecake

Prosciutto

Avocado Burgers

Tacos

Squid

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston