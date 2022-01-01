Clovis restaurants you'll love

Must-try Clovis restaurants

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

201 S Main Ave, Portales

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM BACON BEER-CHEESE$13.00
Garlic aioli, ale-braised button mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Swiss.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH$15.00
roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, parmesan, garlic & extra virgin olive oil,
Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled turkey, chopped green chile, provolone, on sourdough hoagie
More about Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
Something Different Grill image

 

Something Different Grill

3400 North Prince, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$8.99
A bed of mixed lettuce topped w/ ham and grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, boiled egg and seasoned croutons
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
California Club Wrap$8.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
More about Something Different Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Another Plucking Chicken Joint

320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#2 The Clucken$10.44
Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
25 Fingers$39.60
25 chicken fingers and 5 sauces (choice)
#3 Henny Penny$8.79
Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
More about Another Plucking Chicken Joint
