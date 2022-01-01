Clovis restaurants you'll love
More about Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
201 S Main Ave, Portales
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM BACON BEER-CHEESE
|$13.00
Garlic aioli, ale-braised button mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Swiss.
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH
|$15.00
roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, parmesan, garlic & extra virgin olive oil,
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
Avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled turkey, chopped green chile, provolone, on sourdough hoagie
More about Something Different Grill
Something Different Grill
3400 North Prince, Clovis
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$8.99
A bed of mixed lettuce topped w/ ham and grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, boiled egg and seasoned croutons
|Create Your Own Classic
|$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
|California Club Wrap
|$8.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
More about Another Plucking Chicken Joint
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Another Plucking Chicken Joint
320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis
|Popular items
|#2 The Clucken
|$10.44
Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
|25 Fingers
|$39.60
25 chicken fingers and 5 sauces (choice)
|#3 Henny Penny
|$8.79
Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.