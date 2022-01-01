Clovis American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Clovis
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
201 S Main Ave, Portales
|Popular items
|MARGHARITA
|$12.00
tomatoes, pesto, garlic extra virgin olive oil
|Triple Pig
|$15.00
Pepperoni, sweet ale-braised sausage, salami, marinara
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH
|$15.00
roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, parmesan, garlic & extra virgin olive oil,
Something Different Grill
3400 North Prince, Clovis
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
|Chef Salad
|$8.99
A bed of mixed lettuce topped w/ ham and grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, boiled egg and seasoned croutons
|Create Your Own Classic
|$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Another Plucking Chicken Joint
320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis
|Popular items
|#5 Chicken Little
|$7.14
Comes with 2 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 1 sauce (choice), and 12 oz. drink
|#3 Henny Penny
|$8.79
Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
|#2 The Clucken
|$10.44
Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.