Clovis American restaurants you'll love

Clovis restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Clovis

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

201 S Main Ave, Portales

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHARITA$12.00
tomatoes, pesto, garlic extra virgin olive oil
Triple Pig$15.00
Pepperoni, sweet ale-braised sausage, salami, marinara
CHICKEN BACON RANCH$15.00
roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, parmesan, garlic & extra virgin olive oil,
More about Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
Something Different Grill image

 

Something Different Grill

3400 North Prince, Clovis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$8.79
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Chef Salad$8.99
A bed of mixed lettuce topped w/ ham and grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, boiled egg and seasoned croutons
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
More about Something Different Grill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Another Plucking Chicken Joint

320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 Chicken Little$7.14
Comes with 2 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 1 sauce (choice), and 12 oz. drink
#3 Henny Penny$8.79
Comes with 3 chicken fingers, potato wedges, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
#2 The Clucken$10.44
Comes with 4 chicken fingers, potato wedges, coleslaw, 2 sauce (choice), toast, and a 20 oz. drink.
More about Another Plucking Chicken Joint
