Philly cheesesteaks in Clovis
Clovis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
201 S Main Ave, Portales
|Philly Cheesesteak Pie
|$18.00
Shaved steak, American cheese, roasted red bell peppers, roasted green bell peppers, caramelized onions, ale-braised button mushrooms, green chile queso base
More about Another Plucking Chicken Joint
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Another Plucking Chicken Joint
320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis
|#8 Classic Philly Cheesesteak Combo
|$11.86
Thin sliced sirloin steak, red & green bell peppers and onions on an 8" hoagie roll topped with white cheese sauce. Comes with a 20 oz drink and your choice between potato wedges or crinkle cut fries.