Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Clovis

Go
Clovis restaurants
Toast

Clovis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House

201 S Main Ave, Portales

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Pie$18.00
Shaved steak, American cheese, roasted red bell peppers, roasted green bell peppers, caramelized onions, ale-braised button mushrooms, green chile queso base
More about Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House
Restaurant banner

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Another Plucking Chicken Joint

320 W. 21st. Street, Clovis

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#8 Classic Philly Cheesesteak Combo$11.86
Thin sliced sirloin steak, red & green bell peppers and onions on an 8" hoagie roll topped with white cheese sauce. Comes with a 20 oz drink and your choice between potato wedges or crinkle cut fries.
More about Another Plucking Chicken Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Clovis

Egg Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Clovis to explore

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston