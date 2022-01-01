Go
Club 185

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

185 East Livingston Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
185 Burger$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
Cheese Curds$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
margherita pepperoni & provonello cheese
Anchor Bar Wings (10)$12.00
w/ celery & blue cheese
**Allow 15 min prep time when ordering**
185 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.50
Steak-n-Egg Philly Sub$9.50
w/ roasted jalapeno, green peppers, onions, American cheese & mayo
185 Double CB$6.00
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
Anchor Bar Wings (6)$7.00
w/ celery & blue cheese
**Allow 15 min prep time when ordering**
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

185 East Livingston Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
