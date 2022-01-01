Go
Toast

Club Marina

Come in and enjoy!

1310 Scott St

No reviews yet

Location

1310 Scott St

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portside Coffee and Gelato Point Loma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiki Time Bay Tours

No reviews yet

Tours of San Diego Bay with a tropical theme, premium cocktails and comedic twist.

Jennings House Café

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Café provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting.
We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups.

Mitch's Seafood

No reviews yet

At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston