Club Marina
Come in and enjoy!
1310 Scott St
Location
1310 Scott St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Portside Coffee and Gelato Point Loma
Come in and enjoy!
Tiki Time Bay Tours
Tours of San Diego Bay with a tropical theme, premium cocktails and comedic twist.
Jennings House Café
Located in the heart of Point Loma Village, Jennings House Café provides an alternative dining experience like no other, focusing on quality, freshness, and excellent customer service in a unique and memorable setting.
We serve breakfast all day and offer signature dishes like our breakfast scrambles and homemade baked French toast with berries, as well as sandwiches, burritos, and other breakfast classics. For lunch we serve a wide array of sandwiches and salads, as well as homemade soups.
Mitch's Seafood
At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.