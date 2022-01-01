Club Priority Group

Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen

No reviews yet

Parlay Sporting Club & Kitchen – a polished sports bar and restaurant located on The Cap in the Short North near downtown Columbus, Ohio. Conveniently located next to Greater Columbus Convention Center and walking distance to Nationwide Arena, Major Hotels, and local shopping. Featuring elevated American fare with an intricately curated speciality drink, spirits, & local craft beer selection. The Sporting Club will be the Short North’s superior hosts for enjoying the biggest sporting events happening around the World.

Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen will providing an UNMATCHED setting:

100+ HDTV’s with Premium Sound System

4 Private Rooms with their own video boards

Expanded bar with 50+ seats

Elevated Man Cave and Sky Loge Seating designed for groups

60+ outdoor seats equipped with necessary Heating/Cooling controls

Several tables/booths, usually reserved for six or more - will have the capability to control assigned TV’s within direct view.

