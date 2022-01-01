Vivant Clubhouse
Open Wednesday - Sunday.
6554 Ambrosia Dr.
Popular Items
Location
6554 Ambrosia Dr.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
S3 Coffee Bar
COVID 19 TEMPORARY HOURS:
DRIVE-THRU:
Mon-Fri: 6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Sat.-Sun: 7:30 am - 7:00 pm
MAIN (In-Store):
Everyday: 8:00 am -6:00 pm
San Diego Brewing Co.
Brewpub with Full Bar and Restaurant. With on-site Brewery Production.
Sombrero Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
Groundswell Brewing- Mission Gorge REBUILDING
Come in and enjoy!