Club 400
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
322 Williams St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
322 Williams St
Waukesha WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Coop
Come in and enjoy!
Raised Grain Brewing Co
Boldly Brewed Beer — Waukesha's Brewery & Taproom
Fuzzys Southside Breakfast, Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!