Go
Toast

Club 400

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

322 Williams St • $

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

DBL Rail Vodka$6.00
Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
6 mozzarella sticks wrapped in bacon and siracha wrapped in a won ton roll and deep fried.
Fish Fry$11.50
A 9 Oz. beer battered Cod filet served with cole slaw, rye bread, tartar sauce and lemon wedge. Come with a choice of fries, tots, or potato pancakes. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.
Bone-in$12.00
Try 8 of our jumbo historic, first and second joint premium chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Burger$10.00
Try our fabulous sandwiches served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.
Crispy Chicken$10.00
The fresh crispy chicken wrap is served with various choice of toppings and your choice of tots or fries. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.
Boneless$12.00
Try 1/2 lb of our premium boneless chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sour Cream & Chive Fries$5.50
French fries seasoned with sour cream and chive seasoning served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with your choice of pull pork or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, tomato, jalapenos, and black olives. Drizzled with sour cream and a side of salsa
Onion Rings$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Buffet
Takeout

Location

322 Williams St

Waukesha WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Coop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Raised Grain Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Boldly Brewed Beer — Waukesha's Brewery & Taproom

Raised Grain Pop-Up Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Fuzzys Southside Breakfast, Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston