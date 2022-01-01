Go
Clubhouse Grille & Pub

Casual dining in a pub atmosphere. Located just above the 18th Green of the Mountain View Golf Course at The Woods. Open to the Public.

109 Clubhouse Ridge

Popular Items

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Two hot, jumbo pretzel sticks with Bavarian mustard.
Boneless or Traditional Wings$8.00
Traditional, boneless, or breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Steak & Cheese$13.00
Thinly sliced beef with roasted red peppers, onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a toasted French bread.
Clubhouse Club$13.00
Marble rye layered with Virginia baked ham, smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Muenster cheese. Served with a honey mustard mayonnaise.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Hand-breaded, fresh fish fried to perfection with fries and coleslaw.
B.Y.O.B.$14.00
Build Your Own Burger grilled to your specification and topped with your choices of bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, BBQ, or hot sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.*
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Toasted tortilla stuffed with marinated chicken, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese blend served with salsa and sour cream.
The Fairway$17.00
Genuine Maryland style jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato and a side of aioli.
Breaded, bone-in Wings$9.50
Breaded, bone-in wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Location

109 Clubhouse Ridge

Hedgesville WV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
