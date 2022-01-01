Clubhouse Grille & Pub
Casual dining in a pub atmosphere. Located just above the 18th Green of the Mountain View Golf Course at The Woods. Open to the Public.
109 Clubhouse Ridge
Popular Items
Location
109 Clubhouse Ridge
Hedgesville WV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nucilli's BBQ and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
BBQ pulled pork, ribs and brisket with homemade sides. Over 20 different flavors of hand-dipped ice cream.
Firebox55
Craft Sandwiches, Brews & BBQ!
Cafe Del Sol
California Pizzeria specializing in handmade gourmet pizzas, signature sandwiches, pasta, and salads. Our Martinsburg location offers dine-in, take out, delivery and even catering.
Brix27
Come on in and enjoy!