ClubHouse from AC Events

Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer takeaway dinner kits for four people, with weekly changing family-style menus made with fresh ingredients. Each dinner kit includes a salad, a main course, and a dessert.
We also have a rotating selection specialty market items and ingredients, curated by Ashley Christensen, to supplement your cooking at home.
Wine and other beverage offerings picked by beverage director Cappie Peete are also available.
All orders placed will be available for contactless pick up on Fridays and Saturdays at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time (1pm to 5pm) and include the make a model of your car in the special request field.
With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254‬ or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.

1519 BROOKSIDE DR

Popular Items

Five-Cheese Stuffed Shells
A decadent mix of five cheeses (ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, parmigiano, aged provolone), plus kale and mushrooms, make this pasta bake worthy of any celebration. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, nightshades)
Kale Caesar with Brioche Croutons
An upgrade on a classic, this kale Caesar salad is the perfect accompaniment to any meal, or a great lunch option! (Dressing Allergens: dairy, alliums, egg. Crouton Allergens: gluten, dairy.)
Charred Cauliflower with Sultanas, Capers and Hazelnuts
Charred cauliflower is tossed with sultanas, chopped capers, hazelnuts and a Banyuls wine vinaigrette for the perfect mix of sweet, salty, crunchy and refreshing! (Allergen: tree nuts)
Master Blend Brined Pork Chops (2 pack)$32.00
Two bone-in brined pork chops from Master Blend Family Farms in Kenansville, NC; sold raw, packed in vacuum-sealed packs.
Homemade Cookie Dough$6.00
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. It's a chocolate lover's dream this week! Your choice of Chocolate Chip, Cold Brew Chocolate Chip or Videri Double Chocolate Chip. Comes with baking instructions. (Chocolate Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Videri Double Choc. Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg. Cold Brew Choc. Chip Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Add a Service Extra
Want to show your appreciation for our hard-working staff? Leave a little extra here.
Crispy Pork Belly with Rosemary Honey Pork Jus$40.00
It's just as mouthwatering as it sounds. Pork belly is cured, gently cooked until tender and then crisped in the oven to give it the perfect texture. (Allergen: alliums)
Herb Roasted Chicken$35.00
Brined for 24 hours, slathered with butter, parsley, thyme and rosemary, then roasted to a beautiful golden brown, this bird is a classic! Served with chicken jus. (Chicken Allergens: dairy. Chicken Jus Allergens: alliums, nightshades.)
White Sweet Potato Bisque with Burnt Honey & Spiced Pumpkin Seeds$16.00
What better way to warm up than with a bowl of white sweet potato bisque?! 1 quart serving (Soup Allergens: dairy, alliums. Pumpkin Seed Allergens: dairy, nightshades)
Olive Oil Braised Greens
We braise kale and Swiss chard with garlic, rosemary and olive oil until tender and well-seasoned. This hearty vegetable side is the ideal foil to a rich main like our roasted chicken or crispy pork belly. (Allergen: alliums)
Location

1519 BROOKSIDE DR

RALEIGH NC

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 am
