Go
Main picView gallery

Club Icon

Open today 4:30 PM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6305 120th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 3:00 am

Location

6305 120th Ave, Kenosha WI 53142

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle Mike's
orange star3.4 • 281
6611 120th Ave Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
Iguana Wana Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9080 76th Street Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
View restaurantnext
FPDub's (Falcon Phillys & Wings)
orange starNo Reviews
3905 52nd Street Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
911 Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3805 80th Street Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Andy's Drive-In, Kenosha
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kenosha

House of Gerhard
orange star4.6 • 1,444
3927 75th Street Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
orange star4.5 • 560
510 57 th st Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Spot Drive-In - Kenosha
orange star4.2 • 291
2117 75th St Kenosha, WI 53143
View restaurantnext
Stan's Place
orange star4.6 • 206
1510 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Factory - Kenosha
orange star4.0 • 68
510 7th Ave Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kenosha

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Club Icon

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston