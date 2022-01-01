CLUCK2GO Arcadia

Sharetea

Sharetea brings you deliciously refreshing Bubble tea to quench your thirst and delight your senses. We’re San Diego’s favorite tea spot, and we offer a variety of flavors and drinks.

Our customers can’t get enough of our Milk Teas -- from our Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea -- made with caramel toffee and pearls -- to our smooth Classic Milk Black Tea. Our icy Fruit Teas will cool you down on a hot day with refreshing toppings like grapefruit and lemon. And with combination drinks, ice-blended coffee drinks, and more, we know we have something that you’ll love!

Some come hang out or grab a tea to go! One taste of our beverages will make you an instant fan.

