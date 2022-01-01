Go
CLUCK2GO Arcadia

Come in and enjoy!

153 E Duarte Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stir-Fry String Beans W/Dry Shrimps Garlic 干煸四季豆$11.99
Hainan Ck Rice 海南鸡饭$11.99
Hainan Chicken- your choice of dark, white or mixed chicken, served with side of chicken rice, 1 red sauce, 1 green sauce, & 1 sweet soy sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
Combo B Whole 套餐B$46.99
Combo B Includes:
One whole order Hainan chicken
Stir-fry string beans
Spicy cucumber salad
Fried peanuts
Chicken soup (large)
Chicken rice (4)
Red Sauce (4)
Green Sauce (4)
Combo A Half 套餐A$25.99
Combo A Includes:
1 half order Hainan chicken
Spicy cucumber salad
Fried peanuts
Chicken soup (med)
Chicken rice (2)
Red Sauce (2)
Green Sauce (2)
Extra Green Sauce 绿酱$0.25
Fried Hainan Ck Rice 炸海南鸡$12.99
Fried Hainan Chicken- served with chicken rice, sweet red sauce, small side of pickled veggies and complementary cup of house soup.
Steamed Broccoli W/Oyster Sauce 耗油西兰花$7.99
Honey Garlic Chicken Wings 蜜汁鸡翅$13.99
Salt&Pepper Chicken Wings 椒盐鸡翅$13.99
Deep Fried Chinese Buns 炸小馒头$6.99
Fried sweet buns, comes with sweet condensed milk to dip or pour!
Location

153 E Duarte Rd.

Arcadia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
