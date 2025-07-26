Cluck Chicken
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Specializing in hand breaded chicken fingers and delicious dipping sauces. Let us show you our passion for chicken today. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1384 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210