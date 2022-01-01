Go
Toast

Cluckers

Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

100 West Riverside Dr. • $$

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$2.99
10 -Piece Bone In Wings$12.99
4- Piece Tenders$9.99
10 -Piece Boneless Wings$12.99
Mac & Cheese Wedges$7.99
Signature Chicken Salad$10.49
6- Piece Tenders$12.49
Mozz Bites$7.99
Ranch
5 -Piece Boneless Wings$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 West Riverside Dr.

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
